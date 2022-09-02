Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Our son “Kyle” got a divorce after eight years of marriage. (He later told us it was because his ex-wife had an abortion.) Since then, he has had a few girlfriends, but none of them wanted or could have a baby. He desperately wants to have a child, but he doesn’t have $50,000 for a surrogate. My question is, what do women want at childbearing age?

Kyle is 38, of average height (five feet, 10 inches) and a runner, so he’s in great shape. He has a good job, a master’s degree and a condo in a beautiful city. He’s tried dating sites with no luck. What else can he do?

