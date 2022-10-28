Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have created an uncaring, selfish husband. On our 40th wedding anniversary, my husband didn’t say happy anniversary or even get me a card. We agreed not to get each other gifts, but I did get him a card and wish him a happy anniversary. His response to me was, “Yeah.”

When he had said he hadn’t gotten me a card, I said that was OK but that I really was hoping he would take the time to let me know how he feels about me. I have suggested marriage counseling, but his reply is that it will just lead to divorce. I do love him and want our marriage to work, but I am feeling that I am the only one in this marriage who is trying. I have tried talking to him, but he ends up saying I only look for the bad in him. Then all communication breaks down. He is a good father, grandpa, provider and hard worker. I just feel so unloved. What can I do?

