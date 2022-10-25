Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I just read your comments to a person whose husband had Alzheimer’s and was upset by what people said to her. Earlier this year, I lost to Alzheimer’s the woman who was the center of my universe for 60 years. I can relate to the comments from the woman who wrote to you. But I chose to believe that everyone who comments about my loss is truly concerned about my welfare.

Some people just do not know what to say, and they may unintentionally say something that hurts. I would suggest, for those who want to ease the pain of a friend, to read the book “Don’t Sing Songs To a Heavy Heart: How to Relate to Those Who Are Suffering” by Kenneth Haugk. It helped me accept everyone’s comments as attempts to ease my pain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.