T
he waiting is over; now baby makes three. It is life-changing.
You and your spouse survived nine months of anticipation and the exhausting excitement of labor and your baby’s delivery. It is time to go home with your new bundle of joy.
Now that reality is setting in, you start thinking of how this bundle of joy will change your life forever, not to mention your relationship with each other as young husband and wife.
Realize that you have entered the life of parenthood, where sleep is a treat. Don’t get me wrong — being a parent, especially for the first time, is a wonderful experience. But at times, it can be really stressful. You may even experience feeling guilty for not enjoying every minute of parenthood, but it is OK. Before, you were a couple; now, you are parents. It is a big change.
Aside from the lessons I have learned, here are tips from the American Academy of Family Physicians:
• Staying focused on what really matters will help you get through the rough spots, especially in the first few months. It may bother you that you didn’t have time to make the bed, but overall, that’s not too important.
• Be flexible about what gets done and when. You will feel more relaxed and in control.
• Make a list of each partner’s duties and post it on the refrigerator to keep both of you on track with the chores that have to be accomplished.
• Take turns doing those tasks that are more draining, like nighttime feedings. If both of you help out, then one of you won’t wind up feeling resentful because you have to do all the work.
• Be sure to notice what’s going right and praise yourself and your partner for managing yet another round of feedings, diaper changes and baby entertaining. All new parents need to hear about what they are doing well.
• Try to be aware of each other’s emotions and needs. If your partner had a particularly stressful day, offer to take the baby so they can soak in the tub, watch a favorite TV show or read a book for half an hour.
• Enjoy the time with your new arrival. Your little one will grow up faster that you realize.
Find time together with just the two of you as a couple, even though you are now a family of three. Set a date and plan ahead to hire a babysitter so you can go out for a dinner and a movie.
Staying up to talk after the baby has gone to sleep is another way to connect. Finding time while washing dishes and folding laundry to share feelings and frustrations requires little effort. On weekends, find time to spend together as a family like strolling in the park or just going for a walk around the neighborhood.
These family times are precious memories that can glue the family together. As your family schedule gets crazy, the most important thing is to find creative ways to connect with each other.
A baby can trigger a surprising feeling of jealousy. Dad might sometimes feel that the baby gets all of mom’s attention, or might feel he doesn’t get to spend as much time with the baby and doesn’t get to do as much of the parenting. These feeling are normal as the family dynamics change drastically. Recognize and acknowledge the feeling but don’t feel guilty.
Sometimes, Mom finds it difficult to reconcile the image of a mother with that of a sexual woman, and she may not be interested in intimacy. Changes in her body, with a few extra pounds and dark circles under her eyes, may cause her to feel unattractive. Mom needs a supportive partner to gain her bearings back.
The birth of your baby may also invite other family members and friends to give you well-meaning, unsolicited advice on how to take care of you baby. Their constant presence may make you feel even less in control of your own household. Unexpected visits may throw your schedule off.
Find a balance. Families and friends are joyful with the new addition to the family. Rather than being resentful of their intrusion, communicate your preference in a loving way. Willing family and friends can give you a night out that you both need.
Take time to communicate so that small annoyances do not grow out of control. There are more adventures to come.
