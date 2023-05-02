Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I read the letter from Leigh S. of Boise, Idaho, in which she relates her problem of getting sticky fingers when kneading dough. I have a better solution than using plastic bags.

Use plastic gloves. They cover your hands and wrists. You can use either the surgical type (like medical staff use) or nonsurgical ones. The surgical type are tight-fitting and knead well, but they are harder to remove when you’re done. The nonsurgical type are loose-fitting (so they’re a little bit inferior for kneading), but they’re super easy to remove. I also use these for making hamburger patties and kneading ground beef for meatloaf.

