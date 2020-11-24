Dear Heloise: When I’m out with my Grands (ages eight, seven, five and four), we have a system if any of them were to get separated from me. They are to go to an adult and ask if they are a grandma or a grandpa.
The person would then say, “Yes, I’m a grandma,” and the child would say: “I’m lost. Please help me.”
The grandma or grandpa would then help the child reunite with me.
— Grandma Nancy in Pennsylvania
Nancy, also teach the Grands to look for a policeman. Other hints? The kids should know their full names, and an ID bracelet or some identification sewn into their clothes, with a phone number, is a smart choice.
— Heloise
Hints for taking selfies
Dear Readers: That a phone would have a camera on it is kind of ingenious. Here are some hints to take great “selfies” — a picture of yourself.
• Show yourself in the best light. Under the sun is good, or if inside, by a window.
• Try to relax and look natural. “Fish lips” is not a good look. Give an easy smile. Usually chin down and camera up is flattering.
• Make sure your background doesn’t reveal anything it shouldn’t. Plain backgrounds indoors are best, or if you’re doing the tourist thing, have something interesting in the background.
Use these hints to take great selfies.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Readers: To unsubscribe from commercial emails, you have some options. You can call the company, email them or you can click on “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of the email.
If emails don’t stop (legitimate retailers will honor your request quickly; give it 48-72 hours), you might need to block that email address. Depending on your email provider, there are different methods to do this.
— Heloise
