A common problem with soil in the Antelope Valley is it can be really hard.
Some people blame the problem on clay soil. Water soaks into the soil slowly and when digging a hole, the shovel seems to bounce off the ground.
However, the soil in the urban areas of the Antelope Valley has very poor structure. Only a few locations have clay soil.
Tract homes around the Valley may have had good soil prior to construction, but in the process of building homes, the soil is graded, packed, watered and packed some more. This reduces the pore or air space in the soil from the normal 50% to less than 10%. It also makes the soil more dense and harder.
The reason for this compaction process in building homes is to remove air space from the soil. This prevents it from expanding and contracting when water gets between the particles.
In typical soil, as the water soaks into it, the water pushes against the particles, making the soil expand. It shrinks when it dries. This is very similar to a dry sponge expanding as it soaks up water.
This shrinking and swelling can cause your house to crack. Reducing the pore space lowers the ability of the soil to swell with water and shrink as it dries out. This is great for your home and very bad for your garden and landscape.
Many sources suggest adding gypsum to your soil to improve the structure. This helps the water move into the soil.
Gypsum does not break up soil compaction. A rototiller or turning your soil with a shovel is the only way to break up compaction. Gypsum is used to improve the soil structure when the problem is caused by too much sodium.
Soil structure is the arrangement of sand, silt and clay particles into small groups. This smallest group is called a ped. Several peds may arrange into a larger structure called an aggregate. Several aggregates may combine into a larger structure called a clod.
Most of you are familiar with clods, because you have probably thrown one or two in your lifetime. The key to forming these structures is organic matter. It is often called the glue of the soil, because it “glues” the sand, silt and clay together into the different structures.
As important as the structure of the particles (sand, silt and clay) is for the soil, the spaces between the particles are more important. When your soil has poor structure, the spaces or pores are very small. As structure improves, the total pore space stays the same, but the size of the pores increases. The larger the pore space, the easier water and fertilizer can be absorbed by your soil.
Since organic matter is the glue of the soil, it is a very important component. If your soil lacks organic matter, it cannot form peds.
The clay particles move toward the soil surface, followed by silt with sand on the bottom. With clay on the surface, it forms a barrier that is hard for water to penetrate. Because of the clay surface, many people feel they have a clay soil, but in fact, they just have poor structure.
If you have a lot of organic matter in your soil and still seem to have poor structure, it could be caused by high sodium levels. There are areas in the Antelope Valley that have high sodium levels; most are in low areas of the Valley.
Some people may cause their own sodium problems by dumping their spa water on their garden or landscape. Most spa chemicals are high in sodium.
Just like laundry detergent, the sodium in the soil breaks down the organic matter, not allowing it to form structure. If your soil is high in sodium, you need to add gypsum or gypsite. These products help replace the sodium in your soil, allowing it to form structure.
The other problem is that the soil of the Antelope Valley is very low in organic matter. No or low organic matter means no soil structure.
Adding compacted soil with no organic matter will give you very poor structure. Adding gypsum or gypsite will do very little to improve the soil. Gypsum will help improve a sodic soil, but for most soil in the Antelope Valley a good dose of organic matter rototilled into it is the answer to improve structure and water going into your soil.
