Deep-rooted conditioning instills in us that happiness is to be found.
I’ll be happy if I finished school. I’ll be happy if I have my own car. I’ll be happy if and when I find my perfect job. I’ll be happy if the pandemic is over and I don’t have to wear masks anymore. The conditions for happiness we lament about is endless.
But is it really? Does individual happiness depends on things, achievements, or ideal situations? The enlightened ones say it does not. I tend to agree.
Individual happiness comes from within. It does not come from things or situation outside of what we already have internally. Shiny things may give us instant feelings of joy temporarily. It is exciting to have a new car, a new toy, or a perfect job. But the excitement does not last.
We seek for more shiny things to be excited about — momentarily. And we do it all over again in pursuit of happiness. We desire bigger, better, more expensive shiny things. But the excitement and joyfulness are just fleeting.
So if true happiness according to the enlightened is from within, where does it reside? David O. McKay, a religious leader said that “happiness consists not of having, but of being. It is a warm glow of the heart at peace with itself.”
Dr. Deepak Chopra asserts that “happiness is our natural state” and our inner being is the source of all inspiration, creativity, insight and joy. Go with-in and find your inner peace and joy. Life happens to all of us and beneath our family and social responsibilities is our childlike self who knows what inspire us and what makes our heart sing. Observe a child display joyfulness so naturally and spontaneously. It is contagious. I challenge everyone to be contagious in your joyfulness. Renew your natural joyful spirits every day. Take it from a child.
Mother Teresa reminds us that “a joyful heart is the normal result of a heart burning with love.” Love comes from within. And it is for giving. Freely. Give love to everyone and everything. The more you give, the more you have. Love boomerangs back to you ten times more. Cultivate and reenergize the love inside. Find your altruistic self and start giving. Give your smile behind the mask (your eyes will show), your help, your talent, your monies, your garden harvest or your inspiration to help others. Seek out opportunities to contribute to the greater good. The happiness you will find from doing so is not fleeting. It changes your whole being inspiring you to do more.
Our whole being includes our minds, our hearts, our spirits, and our physical body. Show up to every situation with your whole complete being. The feeling of being whole is an important component of our inner happiness. If we feel complete, we feel at peace. A loving heart, a peaceful mind, and a strong able body help us feel whole.
It is rather hard to be positively happy and peaceful if we have a headache. Our physical body, on the other hand, shows symptoms of our inner disarray. We talk a lot about taking care of the physical body. Knowledge of how to take good care of our bodies propels us to better eating and regular exercise. We often times neglect our hearts and our spirits forgetting what is simply inspiring and joyful. Learn from toddlers. I have learned to be susceptible to their contagious and unpretentious joyfulness.
“Joy does not simply happen to us. We have to choose joy and keep choosing it every day”, says Henri Nouwen, a Catholic priest, professor and theologian. Give yourself permission to be childlike every day. Find moments in your day to cultivate the inner source of your happiness. Let it grow spreading roots and allow it to burst out like a summer flower. Express the happiness out into the world around you and see the positive influence of your wholeness. Harvest the good.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
