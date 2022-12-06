Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I’ve enjoyed your column for years and thought I’d share my hint for hanging Christmas lights in trees. I use my angled broom. The string of lights is held in the bristles of the broom, and the broom adds at least five feet to help me reach the branches. It takes a little coordination, but it sure helps get the job done. I hope someone finds this helpful and that all of your readers have a beautiful Christmas.

 — Erin, Ethel, La.

