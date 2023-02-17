Dear Heloise: At my job, I have to give presentations to large groups. I like to look my best for these events, so I usually check in to my hotel a little early. Sometimes they have a room ready, and sometimes they don’t. If they don’t have a room where I can freshen up, I go to the hotel’s gym to wash up and often change clothes. There is seldom anyone else there, so I have the whole place to myself. The hotel will always store my luggage for me.
— Gerald M., Atlanta, Ga.
Dear Heloise: This past Christmas just seemed to sneak up on me, and I wasn’t prepared. I had a large roll of brown wrapping paper, so I gave my children (I have five kiddos — his, mine and ours) some magic markers, crayons and holiday stickers and let them go to town on the wrapping paper. I already had some red twine and green ribbon to use on the packages.
In the end, everyone seemed thrilled to get our unique Christmas wrappings.
— Beth F., Albuquerque, NM
Dear Heloise: I have a nasty habit of drowning my plants with too much water. I received a beautiful arrangement of succulents in a lovely large bowl as a birthday gift, and I don’t want to kill them. So I asked a nursery about watering them, and they suggested I use a turkey baster and add only a few drops of water per plant (about three to four drops) about once a week. They recommended I make Friday, after work, as my watering day so that I can set up a schedule.
— Frances P., Petoskey, Mich.
