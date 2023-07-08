Fertilizing your landscape is a difficult process. Everybody believes that gardening experts have a recipe for fertilizing a landscape. There is no correct recipe that they could give, only guidelines.
There are a few questions that you need to ask yourself before you decide upon a fertilizer. What are you going to fertilize — a vegetable garden, fruit trees or lawn? Each of these areas requires different types of fertilizer and different methods of fertilizing. What nutrients are deficient in my soil? Are my plants young and growing or are they pretty much mature and just needing to be maintained? Is it summer, fall, winter or spring?
A bag or box of fertilizer must have three numbers listed on the label — for example, 21-3-7. The first number represents the percent of available nitrogen in the fertilizer. In our example if we bought a 20-pound bag of 21-3-7 the bag will contain only 4.2 pounds of actual nitrogen. The middle number (3) represents the percent of available phosphorus, and the last number (7) represents the percent of available potassium.
The fertilizer may contain other required nutrients like iron, sulfur and/or zinc for example. If it contains other nutrients, the label may say something like ‘’plus iron.’. Or you may have to the label more carefully to find other nutrients that the fertilizer contains.
Overfertilizing a vegetable garden with nitrogen is a very common practice. If a plant receives too much nitrogen, it makes the plant go into a growth mode. This prevents the plant from producing flowers, which in turn produces our vegetables or fruit. So a vegetable garden needs a low amount of nitrogen and a higher amount of phosphorus and potassium.
If you wanted to fertilize a garden that is 100 square feet in size (5 feet wide by 20 feet long), I would want to apply about three-quarters of a pound of actual nitrogen, a half-pound of phosphorus and three-quarters of a pound of potassium as a starting point. As your plants grow, you may need to adjust the fertilizer amounts.
If we look at those numbers, that is a ratio of 2 parts nitrogen, 1-part phosphorus and 2 parts potassium. So the easiest way to fertilize your garden is to find a fertilizer that has the same ratio. A 10-5-10 or 12-6-12 fertilizer would be examples of the same ratio.
If you use a 10-5-10 you will need 7.5 pounds of fertilizer to supply the amount of nutrients that you need. We determined the amount of fertilizer by dividing the amount of nutrient needed (0.75 pounds) by the percentage of the fertilizer nutrient (10%). If you use a fertilizer with the numbers 12-6-12 you will need only 6.25 pounds of fertilizer for the growing season.
This fertilizer needs to be applied all throughout the growing season. For example, if you planted your tomatoes in the first of May, and they will grow through September, that is about four months. This means you need to apply (with 10-5-10) a little over 1¾ pounds of fertilizer a month (7.5 pounds fertilizer divided by four months). It would actually be better to fertilize your garden every two weeks or even every week. Fertilizing your garden weekly means only applying about one-half pound of fertilizer (10-5-10) each week (7.5 pounds of fertilizer divided by 18 weeks).
Another method used to apply fertilizer is by a slow release type of fertilizer. This type is like time-release cold medicine. You apply the fertilizer and it will slowly release the nutrients over a period of time, usually three, six or nine months, depending on the type.
Mature fruit trees and mature landscape plants require about the same ratio and amount of fertilizers as vegetable gardens. They also prefer to be fertilized during the entire growing season. But if the plants are young and still growing, they require more fertilizer and a fertilizer that contains more nitrogen. A ratio of 3-1-2 may be better suited for younger plants and trees that are still growing.
Again, monthly or weekly fertilizer applications are best for plant health. Think of frequent applications of fertilizer like your eating habits. Would you like your yearly amount of food fed to you in one day or have one meal a day or several meals a day for the year?
For an established lawn, nitrogen and sulfur are the only nutrients usually needed to keep it green and growing. So ammonium sulfate works very well as a lawn fertilizer.
Most of us overfertilize our lawns. Bluegrass or ryegrass lawns require between two and six pounds of nitrogen per 1000 square feet per year. A tall fescue type or hybrid Bermuda grass lawn requires one to three pounds. If we use ammonium sulfate (21% nitrogen), a bluegrass lawn requires only between 9.5 and 29 pounds of fertilizer per 1000 square feet per growing season. Fescue or Bermuda grass requires between five and 14 pounds of fertilizer during the growing season.
The growing season for bluegrass, ryegrass and fescue is spring and fall and a little in the winter. The growing season for Bermuda grass is summer.
These are general recommendations. You will need to increase or decrease the amount depending on your soil and plant needs. If your plant shows a deficiency of iron or other nutrients, add that type of fertilizer until the deficiency symptom has disappeared.
