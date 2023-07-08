Neal Weisenberger

Fertilizing your landscape is a difficult process. Everybody believes that gardening experts have a recipe for fertilizing a landscape. There is no correct recipe that they could give, only guidelines.

There are a few questions that you need to ask yourself before you decide upon a fertilizer. What are you going to fertilize — a vegetable garden, fruit trees or lawn? Each of these areas requires different types of fertilizer and different methods of fertilizing. What nutrients are deficient in my soil? Are my plants young and growing or are they pretty much mature and just needing to be maintained? Is it summer, fall, winter or spring?

