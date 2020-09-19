It is common that people want to cover their block walls with vines. I guess it is human nature that we like living things around us, so instead of having a hard-unnatural wall, we want a living barrier.
Personally, I would rather use the wall as a backdrop for my landscape and plant desirable plants in front of the wall.
Using vining type plants in the landscape can create some interesting landscape effects, but they can also be a maintenance nightmare. Vines growing on walls can make the wall look softer in texture and add color if they bloom.
A problem with vines on walls is that either type of vines will hold moisture against the wall. Block and brick walls will start to dissolve and fall apart in high moisture. The self-climbing vines are even worse, the glue that holds the plant to the wall really starts to dissolve the wall in order to glue itself to the wall. If you let the vines grow on the stucco wall of your house, they can pull the stucco right off your house.
There are two types of vines that you can grow on walls. The first type is self-climbing or clinging vines and include plants like ivy, boston ivy, cat’s claw, creeping fig and Virginia creeper. These vines have specialized stems to ‘’glue’’ themselves to the wall. The second type of vines are those that require wires or ties to hold the vines on the wall. Happy wanderer, lady banks rose and honeysuckle are examples of some of the vines that require support.
A second problem is that most of the vines that we can grow in the Antelope Valley are either borderline and struggle to grow. Or they have a hard time growing, or they grow very fast and become overgrown in a couple years. Vines growing on a wall need to be pruned yearly to prevent them from becoming too top heavy and either pulling the fence down or just falling off the wall.
My last problem with vines on walls and fences is that when a vine is planted on the wall, the vine just changes the color and the texture. But you still have a wall. I prefer to design a planter in front of the wall and design an appropriate landscape. When I design a planter there are various spaces between plants. The spaces along with a variety of plants soften the hard edges of your landscape and wall, and make the wall look more natural and provides an interesting backyard. Planting a hedge or a tight row of plants is no better than planting vines on the wall. A hedge is just a wall of a different color and texture.
But those are my opinions. If you want a vine on your wall here are some choices
Trumpet vine — (Distictis) An evergreen, clinging vine with orange or red flowers.
Carolina Jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens) An evergreen, twining vine with yellow flowers.
Happy Wander (Hardenbergia violacea) — An evergreen, twining vine with purplish flowers. Needs protection from the cold.
Ivy (Hedera helix) — An evergreen, clinging vine. Becomes a habitat from many insect pests and rodents.
Hall’s Honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica) — An evergreen, twining vine, that can become overgrown quickly. Yellow to white sweet-scented flowers.
Cat’s Claw (Macfadyene unguis-cati) — An evergreen, clinging vine with yellow flowers and very sharp tendrils, like a cat’s claw.
Star Jasmine (Trachelospormum jasminoides) — An evergreen, twining vine with white, fragrant flowers.
Grape (Vitis) — A deciduous, clinging vine which can be also used for its edible fruit.
Virginia Creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) — A deciduous, clinging vine with red fall color.
Boston Ivy (Parthenocissus tricuspidata) — A deciduous, clinging vine with red fall color, commonly used on walls in greenbelts around town.
Climbing roses, Lady Banks Rose (Rosa spp.) — A deciduous, non-clinging vine in white or pink flowers.
Wisteria (wisteria) — A deciduous, twining vine known for its large clusters of purple or white flowers in spring.
I believe there are better ways to landscape your home and walls, without covering the walls with vines, but it is always your choice.
