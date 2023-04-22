A summer vegetable that seems to be on everybody’s mind is corn.
Even though it’s basically a large piece of grass like your lawn, many people seem to have problems growing corn in their vegetable garden. While it’s not hard to grow, it does have some challenges.
First, corn loves the heat and if you can put off planting for another couple weeks, you will have better luck. It can also grow very fast. You might have heard the old saying, “You can hear your corn grow.”
The faster a plant grows, the more water it needs. This means your corn will need a lot of water.
Besides water, fast-growing plants need high amounts of fertilizer, especially nitrogen. Also, I find that it typically needs sulfur and iron fertilizers, as well. Most backyard corn that I have seen is short and yellow, a common symptom that it needs more nitrogen or sulfur. Keep in mind that corn is a 6-foot-tall grass plant similar to your lawn.
The third factor in getting your corn to grow is sunlight. The more the better, shade is the enemy of growing corn.
The last factor is space. Corn requires wind pollination to form kernels. The tassel at the top of the corn is the male flower and produces the pollen. Each silk coming out of the ear of corn is a female flower. Pollen from the male must attach to every silk to have an ear of corn totally full of kernels.
The way the pollen gets from the tassel to the silk is by wind pollination, not bees.
Plants that require pollination by wind need to be planted in groups or blocks, not in single rows. It is best to plant corn in four or five short rows grouped together rather than one or two long rows.
I often see single rows of corn planted against the back wall, and all the pollen blows to Victorville. Space the corn about 15 inches apart and no more than 24 inches between the rows.
You can always help your corn by hand pollinating it. If you only have a few rows, this is a must. If you are planting a lot of corn, it is not necessary.
Lightly touch the tassel and see if you have pollen, which looks like yellow dust, on your hand. If the pollen is being released, cover the tassel with a paper bag and carefully bend the tassel over and shake. Hopefully you capture some pollen.
Repeat this with several plants. Then take a soft, camel hair paintbrush and paint the pollen onto the silk of the ears. It is a lot of work, however if you want corn, it may be the only way.
Corn has a harvest window of seven to 10 days, meaning all the corn on the plants reaches maturity at about the same time. That means you may want to plant a new block of corn every 10 days to two weeks to provide continuous corn for the summer. Harvest when the silk has become dark and dry, which is about three weeks after they first appear.
The last tip to growing corn is to soak the seed prior to planting. I find it best to soak the corn seed overnight in water. This increases the germination rate and speeds up the process.
Keep in mind, for successful corn it takes a lot of water, a lot of fertilizer, a lot of sun, some planning and some wind.
Personally, I feel corn is not a good choice for your vegetable garden, unless you have a lot of room, water and fertilizer. Finding fresh corn at local Farmers Markets is easy, but if you really want to grow your own corn, it will grow.
