A Marine joke about the Army goes like this — the letters “ARMY” stand for “Ain’t Ready for Marines Yet.” Army has a joke that if you want to find a Marine, go find a news photographer and the Marines will be striking a pose. This stuff is for laughs. Army loves the Marines, mostly. No, really.
Among two of the world’s most famous Marines: our own hometown hero, the late R. Lee Ermey, of “Full Metal Jacket” and “Mail Call” TV fame.
Just as renowned is Lt. Gen. Lewis “Chesty” Puller. Puller was awarded five Navy Cross medals, the Distinguished Service Cross, and many more awards for valor. Famously, he took off his field jacket and shared it with an enlisted Marine during the battle of “Frozen Chosin” during the Korean War.
Famous Puller quotes include, “Take me to the Brig. I want to see the real Marines.”
One of those real Marines who served with Puller during World War II in the Pacific is Palmer Andrews of Palmdale. Andrews, at 98, is the senior Marine who receives the first slice of cake from the youngest Marine on the Marine Corps Birthday at Gunny Ermey’s own Bravery Brewery.
Antelope Valley organizations, civic and municipal, recognized two Marines this week. Marine vets Frank Madero and Tony Tortolano were singled out for their notable achievements.
Frank Madero turned 95 recently. Madero belongs to the “Chosin Few,” veterans of another outfit Chesty Puller served with. They were Marines that battled their way out of encirclement in December 1950, surrounded by 120,000 communist Chinese troops. They fought for weeks in sub-freezing temperatures, with 5,000 missing in action, and another 12,000 killed or wounded United Nations forces.
Puller’s quote about the “Chosin Breakout” was “Retreat?! We’re attacking in a different direction.”
Madero told dozens of friends and admirers at Prestige Assisted Living that he still suffers frostbite after-effects from that frigid fight for survival, the biggest battle of the Korean War, waged more than 70 years ago.
Puller also said: “We’ve been looking for the enemy. … We’ve finally found him. We’re surrounded. That simplifies the problem.”
Surrounded, Madero and his brother Marines got home anyway. The Marines are that tough. Last week, he was recognized by Congressman Mike Garcia, a Navy fighter pilot in the Iraq War. Also, by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and active-duty Marines, the Marine Corps League, the Young Marines. Also, by American Legion and Adopt An At-Risk Veteran nonprofit.
Tonight, the Palmdale City Council will recognize Tony Tortolano as Veteran of the Year. Anywhere vets are helping veterans you will likely see Tony. He volunteers with Coffee4Vets, Vets4Veterans, Patriot Guard Riders, the Marine Corps League and a flush poker hand of other veteran organizations.
A gentle giant, he’s not too big to take a few orders from the Antelope Valley’s senior Marine, Palmer Andrews who served with Chesty Puller 80 years ago in WWII. Marines don’t retreat. They just attack in a different direction.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who reported for the Antelope Valley Press in the Iraq War, he serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.