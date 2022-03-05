A common question that I always seem to get is “What is ground cover?”
In simple terms anything that covers the ground. This could include lawn, artificial turf, decorative rock and plants.
I know when people ask they are talking about plants. My definition of a ground cover is simple — a plant that grows wider than it does tall. Or a plant that may have a spreading habit, which means the plant roots into the ground as it spreads.
Lawn is a ground cover; in fact, it is a specialized ground cover. Lawn is a type of ground cover that can take the abuse of people walking and playing on the lawn. Lawn also has benefits, like it’s soft to play on, where a ground cover like junipers would be terrible to try to have a picnic on. Ground covers that take the abuse of people walking, running, laying and playing on them are often called lawn substitutes.
Many people identify a lawn as being different from a ground cover because it must be mowed. A ground cover may need to be mowed or sheared on a one-, two- or three year basis, depending on the type of plant.
A ground cover may or may not be water-saving. A drought-tolerant ground cover can save you as much as 90% of the water you would normally use to water your lawn. Some ground covers can require more water than your lawn. I have seen people remove their lawns and replace the lawn with a ground cover that requires more water than the grass. Remember, grass lawns have a purpose; they are for playing, running and laying on. On some freeways and slopes they plant grass, but they do not mow the grass. The grass can grow to two feet tall. In these cases, the grass can be very drought-tolerant.
I identify two categories of ground covers. The first type spreads over the ground and forms new roots. These ground covers can spread indefinitely. Spreading ground covers either have an aggressive root system to help spread the plant or a fast growing stem and easily roots out. They are best used as undergrowth for larger shrubs. These ground covers are usually the best type for slopes or erosion control. Spreading ground covers require more frequent mowing or shearing. Some spreading ground covers include:
Wild strawberry, fragaria chiloensis — Requires as much or more water than most lawns, low growing, requires iron fertilizer.
Spring cinquefoil, potentilla verna — Requires more water than most lawns, low growing, requires iron fertilizer. Dwarf looking strawberry.
Aaron’s beard, hypericum calycinum — Can grow to three feet, must be sheared yearly, requires iron fertilizer, large yellow flowers during the summer. This plant is drought-tolerant.
Lavender cotton, santolina chamaecyparsisus — Very drought-tolerant, gray foliage with yellow flowers, shear about every couple years.
Iceplant, several species — Will freeze to ground in most winters but will grow back from roots. In very cold winters, plants will freeze out completely. Very colorful flowers should be sheared yearly. Iceplant is a good drought-tolerant plant. Tends to require replanting every five to 10 years because of crown rots at the locations of the original plants.
Star jasmine, trachelospermum jasminiodes — Woody stems with dark green leaves and white flowers. Need to be sheared every three years. Star jasmine is drought tolerant.
Treasure flower or gazania — Gazania spp. Trailing or clumping habit, with many different flower colors. Best to replace after three to five years, because the original plant crown rots.
Vinca spp., perwinkle — Blue or white flowers on green or white and green leaves. Needs to be sheared yearly. Perwinkle is slightly drought-tolerant. Requires shade in the Antelope Valley. Not to be confused with Madagascar oerwinkle, which is a summer annual flower.
To name just a few more: Ajuga, bergenia, snow in summer, winter creeper, ivy, and lippa. Herbaceous spreading ground covers that may freeze to the ground during the winter include yarrow, asparagus fern, dusty miller, shasta daisy, coreopsis, California poppy, alyssum and candytuff.
The other type of ground covers are woody shrubs. They are plants that have a wide growth habit, meaning the plants grow wider than they grow tall. They can cover a large area, but do not usually root into the ground. Examples of these types of ground covers include junipers, Indian hawthorn, rockrose and coyote bush.
As with any plant selection you need to decide how tall you want the plant. Do you want flowers? What color of flowers? How big of leaves and what color of leaves. What exposure to sun, wind, heat and cold is the ground cover going to receive? How much maintenance is required for the ground cover to look good?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.