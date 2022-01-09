Kern County, following state and federal mandates, is beginning a new process of dealing with what is called “green waste.”
That’s the waste food and stuff from our lawns and yards.
The idea makes sense. We should be recycling our trash rather than burying it in the ground, where it molders, generating methane gas that pollutes the atmosphere.
To separate our trash the county will be adding a couple of new containers for our junk, one for ordinary trash, one for green waste, and one for recyclables, such as bottles and cans.
I sell or donate my bottles and cans and have done so for years.
Now that I am a widower, something I never expected to be, I rarely have food waste because, as my own chef, I’m such a good cook I eat everything.
Green waste
The county is also planning to build a big plant to process the green waste while a private firm is planning to do the same thing near the Mojave-Rosamond landfill. Natural gas generated from the plant will be injected into a large nearby gas line.
This is not a new process — when we lived in Arlington, Virginia, during the 1980s, we had one bin and two smaller ones in which we separated our trash, which was collected weekly by the county.
They would also collect large items like pianos and washers without charge, which was nice.
Speaking of trash, why can’t Waste Management set a consistent time and day to collect my trash? As an old guy with a bad back and knee, I get tired of walking out to the alley to see if it has been dumped.
War habit
Separating trash is a habit my family began in World War II when waste went into building guns, appliances and tanks to fight the bad guys.
The adults even had parades where they would collect all kinds of stuff. You might laugh, but we won the war, and the folks had a lot of fun doing it, often hanging toilet seats and other stuff to the sides of the trucks they were using to collect trash.
Taking life seriously
Back in those days people took life-threatening things seriously, not complaining that their “rights” were being trampled because someone asked them to do something that might save our lives, as some dimwits are doing now, prolonging the pandemic they whine about while endangering others.
One reason for that was because many folks had gold stars on small flags displayed in their windows signifying that a son, husband or lover had been murdered by the Nazis or Japanese, or red, white and blue ones that signified that a family member was facing the enemy.
After we celebrated the end of the wars in Europe and Japan with VE Day and VJ Day, our leaders did something to try to prevent future world wars.
One of the major reasons WWII was fought was that the Europeans, who suffered the brunt of World War I, treated the defeated German like crap at a time when much of the world was also in a terrible Depression.
Following WWII, generals of the Army George C. Marshal in Europe, and Douglas MacArthur in Japan, with the support of President Harry Truman (a WWI combat vet) and Congress, adopted a successful strategy of working with our defeated enemies to help them rebuild the cities we had destroyed with our bombs.
It worked with everyone except the Russians, who were led by a bunch of thugs who are still raising hell in their part of the world.
That’s why we are driving German and Japanese cars, many of which are being built in this country, instead of bombs and planes for a new war.
For the record, I drive a Ford that was built in Mexico and is the best-handling car I have ever driven. The only problem is if a really big person wants to ride in the back seat.
America car builders have plants all over the world and work together with their competitors, right now trying to see who can be first to lock down the electric car business.
Electric vehicles
For all the electric vehicle naysayers, Ford announced that, based on orders, it is doubling construction of its new all-electric F-150 pickups and the popular electric Mustangs, and building 600,000 new all-electric Ford Transit delivery vans for the international market.
No party preference
One of this paper’s letter writers recently identified me as a Republican.
No more. I changed to “no party preference” about 10 years ago. With no regrets.
Back in my GOP days, I voted for whomever was best qualified, regardless of party, which I still do.
As I have noted here before, some of the Founding Fathers opposed the idea of political parties as being divisive. Which they are, and which often spend more time boosting themselves and their party than they do working for us.
By the way, “no party preference voters” are tied with GOP voters in California, at 24 percent each. Most of the rest register as Democrats.
Complete projects
Congratulations to Supervisor Zack Scrivner on his election as chairman of the Kern County Board of supervisors.
Top two county projects for Mojave this year: Completing the Stonehenge-like half-finished Mojave Transit Center on K Street and paving the short, 1.7-mile section of Holt Road (formerly Goldtown Road), which would have really been nice to have had during the year-long rebuilding of the Antelope Valley Freeway.
Sadly, the recent rains have again made this handy detour nearly impassable.
