Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I read your column about gifts and wanted to share some ideas I’ve discovered. I will be 90, in November. I live independently, but no longer drive. While the suggestions so far were good, I’ve found that I don’t need many “things” anymore. I much prefer gift cards. The hair salon is a big one, but grocery and retail stores are also welcome.

I thought of something different this year as well. I drink a high-protein food supplement once or twice a day. They can be expensive, so one of my grandsons has a case of my choice delivered to me once a month. This is a big plus. His brother has also set up a regular delivery of my over-the-counter vitamins and supplements I take. They are all recommended by my doctor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.