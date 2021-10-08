In this time of bitterness and division, Dr. Anika Prather appeared on my computer screen, Wednesday night, filled with joy and hope, delivering an inspiring and unifying message.
While classical literature (ancient Greece and Rome) and the great works of the wider Western Canon are being eliminated from college and high schools for being “too white and too male,” Prather sees things differently.
She sees the Great Books as unifying, universal, and empowering — regardless of the color of the reader’s skin.
These works answer the question of what it means to be human, and we’re all human.
Prather was the main speaker in an online presentation called “Why Study Classics?” hosted by the James Madison Program at Princeton University.
Some of you may be thinking, “Another White person pushing works by dead White authors.” But you would be wrong.
Prather is Black and a lecturer at Howard University, the famous Historically Black College in Washington. She has also started her own school for Black children, focused on the classics.
She is the author of “Living in the Constellation of the Canon: The Lived Experiences of African American Students Reading Great Books Literature.”
In her talk Wednesday night, she argued with great passion, and sometimes a bit of humor, that the classics not only CAN help young Blacks achieve better lives, they HAVE helped Blacks live better lives — for centuries.
Just as they have done for everyone else.
She mentioned the Revolutionary War era poet Phyllis Wheatley, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr. and others.
Frederick Douglass was born into slavery, Prather said, but he learned to read, and he recognized the power of the classics — the same classics that educated the Founding Fathers — and he vowed to use that power to make our nation live up to the ideals the founders laid down in the Declaration of Independence.
Douglass escaped slavery and went on to become instrumental in the abolitionist movement.
He would become friends with Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president. Lincoln read deeply in the Bible and Shakespeare.
At Gettysburg, Lincoln deliberately harked back to those same founding principles: that all men are created equal and are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable (unchangeable) rights, and that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
The classically educated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in his “I Have a Dream” speech, argued that the founders “wrote a check” with those words. And it was time to cash that check.
In his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” a classic work in its own right, “Martin Luther King mentioned Socrates three times,” Prather said.
Frederick Douglass was taught to read by his master’s wife, but even slaves who could not read learned from classic works, she said.
They learned by listening as the works were read aloud in the master’s house and they learned by listening outside churches as scriptures were read.
Prather, using great imagery, talked about everyone “sitting around the fire together” and discussing the deep human meaning and universal themes of the classics.
And our schools are doing away with these works on the grounds that they are not inclusive?
Prather’s college, Howard, did away with its Classics Department this year, dispersing its faculty under different departments.
Dr. Cornel West, the renowned liberal Black scholar, considered this “a tragedy.”
Writing in the Washington Post in April, West and fellow educator Jeremy Tate wrote:
“Academia’s continual campaign to disregard or neglect the classics is a sign of spiritual decay, moral decline and a deep intellectual narrowness running amok in American culture. Those who commit this terrible act treat Western civilization as either irrelevant and not worthy of prioritization or as harmful and worthy only of condemnation.”
Professor West has never been slow to criticize Western civilization, to be sure, but he sees the foolishness in, as the saying goes, throwing out the baby with the bath water.
Listening to Dr. Anika Prather describe the educational and societal benefits of the classics, I couldn’t help wishing every school Board in the country could hear her message.
