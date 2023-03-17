Dear Annie 2020

Dear Readers: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Today, March 17, we remember and honor St. Patrick, the patron saint believed to have popularized Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century.

In the spirit of the occasion, I wanted to share with you one of my favorite quotes about luck from Roald Dahl: “We are all a great deal luckier than we realize; we usually get what we want — or near enough.” Today and always, may we remember just how fortunate we are for the people and blessings in our lives. However you and your circle are celebrating today, I wish you a fun and fortuitous holiday.

