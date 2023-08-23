Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have two daughters, and they have children. I had to move to a different state because my children thought my life should solely be about my grandchildren. I’m still in my 40s.

After I moved, my children continue to call on me for babysitting. They plan “vacations” for me to come watch their kids while they go on an actual vacation. I have to fly back to their state and take off from work. Now, they do pay for the airfare, and I stay at their home with the kids, but I feel I am obligated to plan a full week of things for my grandchildren to do — at my expense. There are five grandchildren, ages ranging 2-8. This happens twice a year. It also makes it extremely difficult for me to afford an actual vacation myself.

