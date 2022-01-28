Dear Heloise: Here we are at the end of January 2022, and I have yet to receive a thank you for any gift I sent my children or grandchildren. Not only did I not get a thank you note, I didn’t get a thank you by telephone.
My own children are now adults, but they were not raised to believe they are so “special” that they could ignore simple kindness. I asked my daughter if she likes the cashmere sweater I sent her, and she said she did and it fit well but she never said, “Thanks, Mom.”
I thought it was just my family that had become so rude and ungrateful, but my friends say they have the same experience with their adult children and grandchildren. Have we raised a bunch of spoiled brats? I think next year I should send nothing. I’m sure they’ll say something to me, but maybe that’s the only way to get my point across to them.
— Dorothy W., Scottsdale, Ariz.
Pet pictures
Dear Heloise: I always keep a current photo of my kids on my cellphone, but now I also keep a picture of our two dogs as well. Last week they went missing after digging their way out under the fence. I asked people if they had seen my two dogs, and finally a man said he had and they were in a nearby park. I had a picture to show people, and one person remembered seeing them, which made finding them much easier. Now my furry friends are home safe.
— Jill G., Clayton, Mo.
Eyelash care
Dear Heloise: A friend of mine recently gave me a suggestion that I thought would make a great hint. I bought a very soft child’s toothbrush, and I brush my eyelashes before I apply my mascara in the mornings. This helps me avoid that clumpy look as I apply a couple coats of mascara on my eyelashes.
— Jodie N., Peekskill, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.