Veronica Jane Grabiak, of Palmdale, recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY.
She earned a bachelor’s degree and a commission in the US armed forces. She also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying her to serve as an officer on any ship in the US flag Merchant Marine.
The United States Merchant Marine Academy is one of five US federal service academies. It educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers to serve the nation during peace and war.
In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator.
All Academy graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The US Flag Merchant Marine — manned exclusively by American mariners — is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering war fighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict. The majority of “Kings Pointers” serve, for eight years, as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard US flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.
As part of her four year education, Grabiak spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels.
The Academy welcomed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as the commencement speaker. Buttigieg told the graduates “This Academy, which trains and educates the majority of our Strategic Sealift Officers, is vital to our national security. And the Academy, and your service as mariners, SSOs and members of the armed forces, might well be as important as ever in our history. Now, more than ever, the Merchant Marine Academy is a deeply and enduringly important part of our economic and national security.”
