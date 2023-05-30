Our body functions are greatly affected by lack of sleep.
Notably, lack of sleep or sleep debt has been linked to the development and management of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and depression. The length and quality of sleep are composite to a refreshed healthier you.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the following are major sleep disorders that may keep you tossing and turning all night with decreased quality of sleep:
• Insomnia — characterized by an inability to start sleep or maintain sleep. It may also take the form of waking up early and being unable to fall back to sleep, causing you to have excessive daytime sleepiness. Insomnia can be primary or can be caused by medication side effects, substance abuse, depression or other undiagnosed illness. Consult with your health care provider for an individualized treatment plan to promote regular sleep.
• Restless leg syndrome — characterized by an unpleasant “creeping sensation, often feeling like it is originating in the lower legs, and often associated with aches and pains throughout the legs. These sensations cause difficulty initiating sleep and is relieved by movement of the leg, such as walking or kicking. Consult with your health care provider for pharmacological interventions that may help correct the underlying abnormality.
• Sleep apnea — characterized by making periodic gasping or “snorting” noises, during which their sleep is momentarily interrupted. Those with sleep apnea may also experience excessive daytime sleepiness, as their sleep is commonly interrupted and may not feel restorative. Treatment of sleep apnea is dependent on its cause.
Symptoms of sleep apnea should be reported to your health care provider as interruptions of regular breathing or obstruction of the airway while sleeping can pose serious health complications. A gentle air pressure administered via a prescribed machine, administered during sleep has proven to be effective in the treatment of sleep apnea.
If you find yourself with excessive daytime sleepiness, caused by compounding sleep debt, it’s time to check in with your doctor, if you haven’t already. Additionally, you can work on having better “sleep hygiene.” This is the term used to describe good sleep habits.
The Center for Clinical Interventions offers the following sleep hygiene tips:
• Regulate rhythm. One of the best ways to train your body to sleep well is to go to bed and get up at more or less the same time every day, even on weekends and days off. This regular rhythm will make you feel better and will give your body something to work from.
• Sleep when sleepy. Only try to sleep when you actually feel tired or sleepy, rather than spending too much time awake in bed.
• Get up and try again. If you haven’t been able to get to sleep after about 20 minutes or more, get up and do something calming or boring (like reading) until you feel sleepy, then return to bed and try again.
• Avoid caffeine and nicotine. It is best to avoid consuming any caffeine (in coffee, tea, cola drinks, chocolate, and some medications) or nicotine (cigarettes) for at least 4-6 hours before going to bed. These substances act as stimulants and interfere with the ability to fall asleep.
• Bed is for sleeping. If you use bed as a place to watch TV, eat, read, work on your laptop, pay bills and other things, your body will not learn this connection.
• No naps. It is best to avoid taking naps during the day, to make sure that you are tired at bedtime. If you can’t make it through the day without a nap, make sure it is for less than an hour and before 3 p.m.
• Sleep rituals. You can develop your own rituals of things to remind your body that it is time to sleep — some people find it useful to do relaxing stretches or breathing exercises for 15 minutes before bed each night, or sit calmly with a cup of caffeine-free tea.
• Bath time. Having a hot bath 1-2 hours before bedtime can be useful, as it will raise your body temperature, causing you to feel sleepy as your body temperature drops again.
• No clock-watching. Many people who struggle with sleep tend to watch the clock too much. Frequently checking the clock during the night can wake you up (especially if you turn on the light to read the time) and reinforces negative thoughts.
Eating right and regular exercise can also contribute to better sleep. However, it is not advisable to do strenuous exercise in the four hours before bedtime. Keep your bed and bedroom quiet and comfortable for sleeping. A cooler room with enough blankets to stay warm is best.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
