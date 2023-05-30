Elvie Ancheta

Our body functions are greatly affected by lack of sleep.

Notably, lack of sleep or sleep debt has been linked to the development and management of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, obesity, and depression. The length and quality of sleep are composite to a refreshed healthier you.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.