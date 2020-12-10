Barbara Little, my longtime friend who was once the mayor of Lancaster, sends me clever jokes and wise sayings and they are much appreciated during the current dark days we are all experiencing.
Here are many of my favorites:
“I’m supposed to respect my elders, but it’s getting harder and harder for me to find someone older than me.”
“To steal ideas from one person is plagiarism. To steal from many is research.”
“Since light travels faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.”
“If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.”
“I used to be indecisive, but now I’m not so sure.”
“You’re never too old to learn something stupid.”
“Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.”
“We never really grow up — we only learn how to act in public.”
“I didn’t say it was your fault, I said I was blaming you.”
“To be sure of hitting the target, shoot first and call whatever you hit the target.”
Here are some lame attempts when I tried writing some one-liners.
“The best Christmas gift you can receive is to memorize ‘You’d be so easy to love’ and then dedicate it to yourself.”
“Art is in the eye of the beholder … or whoever painted it.”
“The best day of your life is the day you were born.”
“Competence is easily defined by admitting you don’t know everything.”
“Most of today’s trash originally was a box or envelope that was hard to open.”
“Superlatives have a lot to live up to.”
“Arguing provides a sure path to losing.”
Here are some I found in my computer:
“I failed math so many times at school. I can’t even count.”
“I was wondering why the Frisbee kept getting bigger and bigger. Then it hit me.”
“The problem with kleptomaniacs is that they always take things literally.”
“I can’t believe I got fired from the calendar factory. All I did was take a day off.”
“Never trust atoms; they make up everything.”
“When my wife found out I replaced our bed with a trampoline. She hit the ceiling!”
“People who use selfie sticks really need to have a good, long look at themselves.”
“Two fish are in a tank. One says, ‘How do we drive this thing?’ ”
“Just burned 2,000 calories. That’s the last time I leave brownies in the oven while I nap.”
“Always borrow money from a pessimist. They’ll never expect it back.”
“I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.”
