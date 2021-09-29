We had a terrific features editor at Antelope Valley Press up until about a dozen years ago, her name was Kim Rawley and one of the things that made her so valuable was that she kept a big book that was a calendar of days, noting significant national recognition days, and some more obscure, but they were always informative.
It happened that Sept. 26, was marked as “Gold Star Mothers Day.” It might be surprising to veterans and active military service people, but not many people are aware that there is a national Gold Star Mothers Day.
It is a tough one because it really extends to Gold Star Families, as well. The mothers, and all connected to them, are parents or immediate family of someone who has lost an adult son or daughter in active service with the military, typically from combat losses. Also, sometimes in terrorist attacks and other line-of-duty deaths.
In other words, “Gold Star” and “mother” or father or family member, is an honorific that no one ever wants to have affixed to their name. Surprising and premature or early deaths happen by accident, misadventure, homicide, early illness and many circumstances.
The thing about being in the Gold Star club that no one wants to belong to, is that as long as your adult son or daughter is on active service, the parent, and often the siblings, and certainly the children of the active service person, are living on pins and needles.
One of the Gold Star deaths from our Antelope Valley that happened prior to the terror attacks of 9/11, was Justin Wotasik. He was still in his teens and only recently had been elevated to Eagle Scout rank, when he was killed on Sept. 3, 1998.
He was not with the Boy Scouts when he was killed. At the tender age of 19, he had already navigated the grueling Air Force search and rescue training for pararescue, Air Force search and rescue special operations troops of the 66th Rescue Squadron.
Wotasik, survived by his mother and father Julie and Gary Wotasik, came from a family of multiple generations of Eagle Scouts.
No sooner had he graduated Palmdale High School, than he was off to the Air Force to undertake the challenge of becoming a “PJ,” a parachutist-qualified special operations commando whose mission is to cross over enemy territory to rescue downed airmen. The course is so daunting that aspiring PJs are sometimes killed during the training phase.
Justin Wotasik made it past training, was fully qualified and awarded his red “PJ” beret. He was among a dozen airmen killed in Nevada in the environs of Nellis AFB when two rescue-model Blackhawk helicopters collided during a night vision training exercise. Some of the cause was attributed to the speeded tempo of missions and that was before the terror attacks of 9/11, now 20 years gone by.
I recall the Wotasik family’s tragedy because that was when we initially met for an interview in 1998 and we have been friends ever since. Our family has had someone in military service going back to the Revolutionary War, that factoid coming to me from my Marine veteran son, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is keen on researching these things on Ancestry. It meant a fast bond with the Wotasik family, but there would be others, soon enough.
After 9/11 my own circle of acquaintance with the Gold Star Family group kept expanding. Ultimately, during what President George W. Bush dubbed the Global War on Terror, we had about 15 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines killed during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
I was in Iraq when our first known killed in action death occurred and he was Staff Sgt. Allan Kendall Walker, who was 28. He was the oldest in the group of about a dozen Marines killed on their way to attempt rescue of more Marines that were pinned down in firefights in Ramadi, Iraq.
When I say military family deaths have a certain painful poignance, it is because their families spent their mornings and evenings praying for their child’s safe return and it did not happen. The loss is somehow magnified and it never goes away. We are most recently reminded about that by the deaths of 13 servicemen and women — 11 Marines, one Navy, one Army — in the ISIS-K terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
So, in a nation that has a national recognition day for everything from poultry producers to motion picture makers, marking a national day of recognition for Gold Star Mothers and their families seems like the least that we can do.
We should do more and sometimes we can. For one thing, never ever tell a Gold Star relative that their kin’s sacrifice was in vain. When they were taken, they were doing everything they could to keep America and Americans safe.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
