The overall goal of landscaping your home should always be to increase your pleasure in your landscape.
There are many subgoals in landscaping your home. Subgoals could include saving water, reducing green waste, improving home security, fire prevention, enjoying your outdoor space, and play area for the kids. There are many subgoals to landscape and even many more ways to design your landscape around these goals.
But the key word in landscaping is “functional.” A landscape should be designed around the way you live, your likes and your needs. After the functional items are placed in the landscape design, we add finishing touches to make the landscape more drought tolerant, energy-efficient and beautiful.
With the drought hitting hard over the last years (and it will be back) it is time to reconsider parts of your landscape. For years the target for making your landscape more water friendly has been lawns. If you still have a lawn, I would highly recommend taking advantage of a cash for grass program, if your water district is offering one. If not, the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District has a “Cash for Grass” program.
State officials have been saying for years to remove the lawn and save the trees. The problem is most of the California deserts have no native trees. Most shade trees need some to a lot of water to survive.
There is no such thing as a fast-growing, drought-tolerant shade tree. The tree can have an extensive root system covering many homes. You may have stopped watering your tree, but your neighbors are watering your tree for you. When everybody has rock landscapes, you will not see too many trees surviving.
So the best fast-growing tree is a patio cover. It may have a high initial cost, but in the long run it can be more cost-efficient than trees. Now under that patio cover instead of a rock landscape that is hard to walk on, maybe try a patio. The patio does not have to be concrete, but with stamping and staining, a concrete patio can be spectacular. I build a lot of patios out of commercial pavers; they come in many sizes, colors and textures. One of the advantages of pavers is that they allow water to soak into the soil when it does rain.
It seems that dollars are the most important factor in designing a landscape, but always start with a list of things you want or need in a landscape. Second, cut out pictures or download pictures of landscape ideas that you like or don’t like. And third, hire a landscape designer to help you through the process. This always seems like you are spending money, but it will save you money in the long run.
It is past time to make your landscape a great place to live or stay year-round, while being environmentally friendly.
