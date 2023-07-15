Neal Weisenberger

The overall goal of landscaping your home should always be to increase your pleasure in your landscape.

There are many subgoals in landscaping your home. Subgoals could include saving water, reducing green waste, improving home security, fire prevention, enjoying your outdoor space, and play area for the kids. There are many subgoals to landscape and even many more ways to design your landscape around these goals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.