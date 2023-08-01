I’m a nut lover. I could easily overdose on it. If you can relate to me, read on.
In a not-so-distance past, health-conscious folks stayed away from nuts because of their rather high fat content. Most of the variety can have fat contents up to 19 grams/ounce.
Recent cohort research reports, however, suggest that regular nut consumption is an important part of a healthy diet. The recommendation is to consume an equivalent of one to two ounces at least 5 times a week.
Although the fats content in nuts is relatively high, they are the healthier monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. As added bonus, nuts are also good source of fiber.
The term “nuts” includes peanuts, cashew, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, macadamia nuts and the like. Clinical trials reported that substituting dietary saturated fats with polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats like those found in nuts can decrease serum total and “bad cholesterol” concentrations. Additionally, nuts also contain plenty of fiber, phytosterols, folate and potassium. These bioactive compounds are considered to be cardio-protective, associated with significantly lower cardiovascular disease risk.
Phytosterols are plant-derivative compounds that are similar in structure and function to good cholesterol. They inhibit the intestinal absorption of cholesterol by simple displacement. The human body still gets the cholesterol that it needs for body functions, but it gets the good ones.
Folate, or in a more stable form known as folic acid, is important in producing and maintaining new cells. A folate deficiency may result to a type of anemia with symptoms of tiredness, weakness and shortness of breath.
Potassium is an essential dietary mineral that is important in maintaining the integrity of the body cells. A potassium deficiency may show symptoms of muscle weakness and cramps, bloating and constipation, but a severe deficiency can cause abnormal heart rhythms that could be fatal.
The US Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged the promising evidence for a relationship between nut consumption and risk for cardiovascular disease by approving the following health claim for nuts: “Scientific evidence suggests but does not provide conclusive evidence that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease.”
Another cohort clinical trial (86,000 participant followed up over a 16-year period) result suggested that peanut butter and nuts consumption is associated with significantly lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. For those with familial risk factors for diabetes, this is great news.
So there you go. If you’re not allergic to nuts, go ahead. Sprinkle some nuts in your salad, cereals or ice cream. You may have to eliminate other foods in your regular food tray to make room for the high caloric nuts if you want to avoid weight gain.
Substituting unsalted nuts for half the meat or for a snack is a good start. Check with your health care provider if expert advice if you have special considerations. Be aware that nut allergies are among the most common food allergies.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
