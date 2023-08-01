In the Family Way

I’m a nut lover. I could easily overdose on it. If you can relate to me, read on.

In a not-so-distance past, health-conscious folks stayed away from nuts because of their rather high fat content. Most of the variety can have fat contents up to 19 grams/ounce.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.