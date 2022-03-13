I was stunned to read in Friday’s paper how poorly Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency bus drivers are paid.
They are getting a raise to a starting salary of $17.17 per hour, and the top range for drivers with at least five years of experience will be $20.86.
Driving a school bus is a tremendously important job with enormous responsibility. And you’re paying them barely more than minimum wage?
I just assumed they made about $30 an hour or more.
Can anyone explain why the 20-year-old who is responsible for making sure there is enough foam on your latte makes more money, with tips, than the bus driver responsible for getting 40 children to and from school safely?
Today begins Daylight Saving Time, and this is the first year I officially have nothing to do in response.
My 2014 Honda Civic, which I’d barely driven the last two years, was the last thing I owned that does not change its clock automatically.
I sold the car a couple of weeks ago, and my 2020 Civic changes its clock without any help from me.
It used to be a huge deal: “Remember to change your clocks!” Not so much anymore.
Speaking of selling used cars, this is an example of one time that procrastination paid off.
After I bought my 2020 Civic in November of 2019, a friend asked about buying my 2014.
She ultimately decided she needed something bigger to transport her kids and did not buy the car.
I knew I should sell it, but I put it off, and that paid off. You know what happened next. Used car prices soared and I ended up selling it to an online service for about $5,000 more than it was worth in 2019.
If, like me, you don’t want to meet up with strangers to transact a sale, these online services are a good way to go.
You just take about two minutes online to fill in the information about your car, they send you back an offer the next day, and then within a day or two they show up with a flatbed truck and a check for the full amount.
It’s probably a little less than you’d get from a private buyer, but it sure saves time and trouble.
Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the comedy classic film “My Cousin Vinny.”
Starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei, the wonderful “fish out of water” story is about two New York University students (Ralph Macchio and Mitchell Whitfield) ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time and getting charged with capital murder in rural Alabama.
With little money for their defense, one of the boys calls his cousin, Vincent LaGuardia Gambini (Pesci). Seemingly hapless Vinny just passed the bar after six failed attempts, and he arrives from New York with his girlfriend, Mona Lisa Vito (Tomei) and hilarity ensues.
Everything about the film works.
Tomei won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, beating out the lofty likes of Vanessa Redgrave, Joan Plowright and Amanda Richardson.
It stunned everyone because the Academy generally looks down on comedy (and films lots of people love).
I loved Fred Gwynne as the judge struggling to understand Vinny’s New York accent: “Excuse me, Mr. Gambini, did you say the two yutes?”
Vinny: “Yeah, the two yutes.”
Judge: “What is a yute?”
Vinny: “Oh, excuse me, your Honor, (enunciating slowly and clearly) the two youths.”
