Annie Lane

Dear Annie: I have been with my girlfriend for three years. She and her physically disabled son have lived with me for almost two years. I’ve been very unhappy in this relationship for a while now. I don’t think she treats me very well. She trashes my house and interrupts me every time I speak. Her jealousy is over the top. 

Another major issue is her drinking. She starts drinking hard alcohol in the middle of the afternoon. She even drives around with a drink in the car, sometimes when her son is with her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.