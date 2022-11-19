Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Regarding gifts for Grandma, as a great grandmother, my favorite gifts are being taken some place … a zoo, a musical, a lunch, a museum or any place I wouldn’t normally go to on my own. After my mother passed, I found night robes and some gifts with the tags still on them, but I know she treasured the musical productions we took her to see.

Other gifts I love are edible gifts, because I feel guilty buying chocolates for myself, but I love getting them. No to calendars and address books. I have stacks of those from groups wanting me to donate money to them. I don’t go to car washes or salons, so gift cards to those places would never get used. I have a bag of gift cards I haven’t used. My son knows I enjoy sudoku puzzles, and I like knowing I will not run out of those.

