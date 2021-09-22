My first trip out of the house in recent weeks was to pitch in a bit with the Homes4Families veterans affordable housing project in Palmdale.
About a dozen of the nonprofit’s 52 houses are nearly complete and they needed a couple of coats of paint inside to prepare them for occupancy by veterans entering the home market for the first time.
The veterans-enriched neighborhood in Palmdale supported by the California Department of Veterans, is a small response to the housing crisis in times of an overheated market, particularly in Southern California. We had volunteers from the Boeing Co., High Desert Medical Group, the City of Palmdale with Mayor Steve Hofbauer bringing the water and Lancaster High School.
It was delightful to be out in the open, fresh air, particularly with summer temperatures relenting and especially as I had survived a recent bout of Covid-19.
After 18 months of attention to maintaining social distance, being careful in crowds, masking and getting vaccinated, the COVID spike came and found me.
All I can share with you is personal experience, but it was a decision I believe gave me what I needed to survive this highly contagious and too often deadly illness.
My exposure to the virus, in highest probability, occurred on the way home from a trip to Georgia. I was returning from a trip to Ft. Benning where a veterans paratrooper association I belong to, had done a performance jump from a World War II transport, the C-47 Skytrain, a variant of the venerable Douglas DC-3, that landed thousands of paratroopers in Normandy on D-Day.
At Ft. Benning, for Airborne Day, we jumped from the same type plane you might have seen in the “Band of Brothers” mini-series, with similar crew and Airborne troops. We’re a pretty jaunty Airborne crew who look like we escaped from the old paratroopers’ home.
Counting back days from the onset of symptoms, the likeliest venues for infection probably manifested in Atlanta International Airport, or possibly at Los Angeles International Airport. Most people are now following masking requirements, but airports are very high-traffic venues. When the mask comes off to eat a sandwich or consume a beverage, you are vulnerable.
There are just a lot of crowds at airports and again, COVID, particularly the Delta variant that migrated from overseas, is highly contagious. Travel remains a risk that many people decide to try and manage in order to live life as normally as possible in abnormal times.
The best way that I managed risk was by making an early decision to get vaccinated. Still, I experienced one of the rare breakthrough infections.
A couple of days after return, we wondered if I was having a resurgence of allergies, hay fever or just a nasty head cold. Wanting to be responsible, I headed over to High Desert Medical Group to take the most accurate PCR test. The nose poke test was administered at my car by a nurse who was fully gowned in personal protective equipment, face shield and gloves.
A little over two hours later, I got a call from our director for infectious diseases, and he said, “Yes, I was ‘positive.’ ” I had been infected by COVID and healthcare restrictions prescribed I would have to quarantine for 10 days. The same would go for my wife. She would have to be considered exposed by close contact to me, even though she didn’t travel with me. We share a roof and everything else.
My experience of symptoms lasted for about two-and-a-half days, with two nights of actual discomfort, weird dreams and some chills.
My beloved would sleep upstairs and I slept downstairs on the couch. We both wore masks inside our split-level townhome. We kept our distance from each other and took our meals separately. She tested negative throughout and never experienced symptoms and I am profoundly grateful for that.
During my symptomatic period, I felt some aches, but never experienced a fever, or loss of taste or smell. Halfway through the 10 days, I took a rapid home-style antigen test that indicated I was still positive, even though I was not experiencing symptoms. Ten days out, I tested negative, meaning I was no longer a hazard to others and I was recovered.
During this period, it was impossible to ignore news that non-vaccinated patients — some in their early 30s and younger, were simply dying. Couples with young children, dead. COVID and vaccination-denying radio hosts that spread the virus of disinformation, dead. People who refused vaccination until it was too late, dead. That these reports are deemed “fake news” by the sector of population that is in denial is simply a tragedy of historic dimension.
Hospital staffs, nurses and doctors grown exhausted and angry watching a tidal surge of unvaccinated patients die, gain nothing from sharing that they are exhausted, angry and frustrated, because the deaths were so unnecessary.
I am grateful to have survived getting hit by the infectious COVID spike that struck like a snakebite during interstate travel. I have never felt old, but I know I am in the population group old enough for first call on vaccines.
I have evidence, even if only from my own vaccine-boosted immune system, that getting a couple of shots of Moderna kept me out of the hospital with serious illness, or out of an early grave.
At the job site for Homes4Families where teams of civic-minded volunteers are building homes for veterans, it was wonderful to be out in the sunshine and fresh air. To do the paint-finish work indoors, we donned KN-95 masks as a safety measure against paint fumes, and other things.
This struggle of the last 20 months is a pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide and more than 700,000 people in the United States. It is the biggest since the 1919 flu pandemic that took millions of lives. It is not through with us yet.
A number of ways exist to improve your chances of staying alive and I am grateful I had easy access to the most effective measures. Variants of this virus demonstrate to us daily, that you cannot be too careful if you decide you want to survive this for whatever reasons make sense to you.
People making life-saving decisions are not sheep, but they are also not lemmings.
