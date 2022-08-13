Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I feel like I made a mistake and need someone outside my circle to assess the situation. I have an amazing job. I get to do what I love, and the work-life balance is incredible. I spend all my time with my family and get to play with my son. I work when I can and am treated like an adult. I’m a microbiology manager and get paid pretty well. I’d love to be a director or VP someday. I work really hard and always have.

I recently looked for another job. My friend I used to work with at a previous company called me and said their company desperately needed a microbiologist. I would be working with my old team but at a new company. They were also looking for a director. I didn’t really think too much about it, and then HR called me. She said they were still developing the role and asked me what I wanted. I gave a ridiculous number for a salary, double what I currently make, and she was OK with it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.