Composting has been occurring naturally since life occurred on the earth.
As dead leaves, plants and other organic matter fall to the ground, the organic matter slowly breaks down and returns the nutrients back to the soil for the next generation of plants to use. With backyard composting, we take the same principles of nature, but we try to speed up the process from years to months. This increased speed can have some problems.
The process of decomposition can be simply explained. Microorganisms live in and eat the organic material in the pile. If there is too much, what we call green material, or moisture in the pile, the desirable microorganisms drown from lack of air and undesirable microorganisms to grow. This causes the pile to smell.
If the pile has the correct mixture of green and dry material, the pile will build up heat. The buildup of heat will speed up decomposition and start to kill some of the microorganisms, diseases and some weed seeds. If the pile gets too hot or too dry, the heat will kill all the microorganisms and stop decomposing. If the pile is getting too hot add, a little water or turn the pile over.
Turning your compost pile is very important. Turning over the pile allows more oxygen into it and helps speed up the decomposition process. Turning your pile also mixes the decomposed material with the partially decomposed material. This will make the final product more uniform.
Composting can be done any time during the year, but it seems ideal during the fall with all the leaves falling on the ground.
There are five major components in making compost. The first is often called “green material.” This includes grass clippings, green or recently fallen leaves, weeds, kitchen scraps or other materials high in moisture.
The second component is called “brown materials.” Brown materials include dry leaves and weeds, wood chips or straw. The third component is water. The fourth is air.
The fifth and most important component is the many different types of microorganisms that do the composting process.
A compost pile must be correctly balanced between the first four components. A good recipe for starting a compost pile is to make a pile of brown material 4 inches deep. On top, place 1 inch of grass clippings or other green material. Add another 4-inch layer of brown material and then a 1-inch green layer. Keep adding layers until the pile is about 2 feet high. Then mix the pile to combine the layers.
If too much green material is used, your compost pile can start to smell bad. Too much brown material and your compost pile will just decompose very slowly.
Next, you must balance the moisture and air. Too much water makes the pile smell bad. Not enough water will also cause the compost pile to decompose very slowly.
One of the problems with composting large amounts of garden waste is the seasonal production of the products. During the summer we have large amounts of “green materials,” mainly lawn clippings and in fall we have large amounts of “brown materials,” mainly fallen leaves.
A byproduct of composting is heat. The composting process should develop the heat. However, during the winter, this heat can be lost because of cold temperatures. During the winter, you may need to cover your compost pile with plastic to keep the heat in and the extra water out; excess water can make your pile too wet. You may still need to add water to keep your pile moist. Be sure to cut several holes in your plastic to allow air into your pile.
Here are some more quick tips for composting:
• The best way to add these microorganisms to your compost pile is to add back some finished compost or even add a shovel full of soil into your pile. You can also buy materials called compost starters, which contain the microorganisms to help start your compost pile.
• If you reach into the center of the compost pile, it should be warm to hot in temperature. If the pile is not hot, then it is not working. It needs water if is dry; if it is not dry, mix in nitrogen fertilizer or add more green material.
• The smaller the pieces, the faster the material will compost. You do not have to buy a shredder, but it helps a lot.
• Many nurseries and nursery catalogs sell compost thermometers, turning forks and special compost bins. Although not needed, they can help.
• A compost pile 4 feet tall, when finished composting, will shrink to one foot tall.
• For a quick potting soil, after laying 4 inches of brown material and one inch of green material, add 1 inch of soil. Keep repeating the layers until the pile is 2 feet tall. Now mix the pile until it is will blended.
• Avoid using greasy material like bones, as well as food scraps from the kitchen, in your pile. They will compost, but they attract animals to your pile.
• Never place the compost pile against the wall of your home, because insects and moisture can attack your home.
• Do not use fireplace ash in your compost pile. The high calcium level creates a lot of problems. In fact, fireplace ash is more like quick lime. Quick lime is made by burning limestone. Quick lime has been used for brick and stone mortar since the time of the pharaohs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.