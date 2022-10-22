Neal Weisenberger

Composting has been occurring naturally since life occurred on the earth.

As dead leaves, plants and other organic matter fall to the ground, the organic matter slowly breaks down and returns the nutrients back to the soil for the next generation of plants to use. With backyard composting, we take the same principles of nature, but we try to speed up the process from years to months. This increased speed can have some problems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.