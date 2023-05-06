Surfing the Internet, the last few weeks, I keep getting a hit on a new safe herbicide that you can make at home.
Everything I have read calls for mixtures of vinegar, soap and salt. I agree they will kill your weeds. Vinegar and soap by themselves or a mixture are controllable, meaning you can spray it on your weeds, and it will stay basically on your weeds.
Remember, a weed is just any plant not growing where you want it. What I call a weed you might not, and visa versa.
Salt, on the other hand, can be very bad. Table salt kills plants by sucking their water out of the tissues. It does not break down, and as the weed dies, the salt falls to the soil.
Now the soil absorbs the salt. This can prevent seeds from growing — good if they are weeds; bad if you are trying to plant flowers or really any plant.
When you overfertilize or spill fertilizer on your lawn, it gets “burned” — often called fertilizer burn. It is really salt burn, since most fertilizers have “salty” chemistry.
I would never recommend the use of salt as a weed killer due to the long-term undesirable effects.
By the way, one of the articles that popped up was a nice person with a community garden and someone threw rock salt in her garden and killed all the plants, and now there is too much salt in the garden that she cannot grow anything anymore.
The soil in the Antelope Valley usually has very low salt content, which is great, and it would be best to keep it that way. Pulling weeds can be therapeutic.
If you are looking for an activity today the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District is holding their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. The nursery is at 10148 West Ave. I.
There will be workshops on a lawn replacement program being sponsored by the district. At 9 a.m. and noon, the workshops will cover how to qualify and apply for lawn replacement. At 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be workshops on how to care for your landscape after you replace your lawn.
Everybody is welcome to come to either workshop, even if you replaced your lawn, by yourself or through anyone’s else’s lawn replacement program.
A question we have had about lawns for many years is: Do I really need a lawn? If your lawn is just a big green spot in the landscape to look at, then you probably do not need the lawn. The worst sign in landscaping is “Please Keep Off The Grass.”
The Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District’s Nursery will be selling native and drought-tolerant plants all day at a reduced price. Palmdale High School FFA will also be there with their tomato and pepper plant sale.
If you are looking for unique and different as well as some of the common tomatoes or peppers, this is a good place to find them. They will also have summer flowers galore and some fruit trees for sale. They have a great selection and great prices and the proceeds support local students.
If nothing else, come by and say hello, I will be there.
