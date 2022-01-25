The need for sleep, according to the experts from the US Department of Health and Human Services report “Your Guide to Healthy Sleep,” is triggered in part by two substances our bodies produce.
One substance, called adenosine, builds up in our blood while we are awake as a natural by-product of using up our internal energy stores. Adenosine levels in the brain rise as sleep debt builds up from sleep deprivation.
High levels of adenosine lead to sleepiness. Studies in animals have shown that blocking adenosine’s actions in the brain increases alertness, while injections of adenosine or similar compounds induce normal sleep.
Additionally, adenosine concentrations in the brain shoot up dramatically in animals forced to stay awake.
Caffeine in coffee, tea, cola and energy drinks work as adenosine antagonists or receptor blockers, which in effect inhibits its sleepiness effect, thereby maintaining alertness.
The other substance that helps make us sleep is a hormone called melatonin.
Melatonin is a natural hormone made by our bodies’ pineal gland, which is pea-sized gland located just about the middle of the brain.
During the day, the pineal gland is inactive. It is sensitive to light. When the sun goes down and darkness occurs, the pineal gland starts to produce melatonin and release it into circulation.
As a result, melatonin levels in the blood rise sharply and we begin to feel less alert, and sleep more inviting.
Normally, melatonin levels in the blood stay elevated through the night. It is part of our internal “biological clock”, which controls when we feel sleepy as well as our sleep patterns. Internal and external environmental cues, such as light signals received through our eyes naturally affect our sleep-wake cycles.
Modern life however messes up the natural sleep-wake cycle. The nonstop “24-7” nature of the world today encourages longer or nighttime work hours and offers continual access to entertainment and other activities. To keep up, people cut back on sleep.
There’s growing scientific evidence that supports the notion that lack of sleep affects learning, concentration, modes, and increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, and infections.
Adequate sleep, like adequate nutrition and physical activity, is vital to our well-being. Enjoy the joys of the busy holiday season, but don’t skip sleep.
The Institute of Health offers us tips for getting a good night’s sleep:
• Stick to a sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on weekends. As creatures of habit, people have a hard time adjusting to changes in sleep patterns.
• Exercise is great, but not too late in the day. Try to exercise at least 30 minutes on most days but not later than two to three hours before your bedtime.
• Avoid caffeine and nicotine. The stimulant effect of caffeine can take as long as eight hours to wear off fully in some people. Nicotine is also a stimulant, often causing smokers to sleep very lightly.
• Avoid large meals and beverages late at night. A light snack is okay, but a large meal can cause indigestion that interferes with sleep. Drinking too many fluids at night can cause frequent awakenings to urinate.
• Don’t take naps after 3 pm. Naps can help make up for lost sleep, but late afternoon naps can make it harder to fall asleep at night.
• Relax before bed. Don’t over-schedule your day so that no time is left for unwinding. A relaxing activity such as reading or listening to music should be part of your bedtime ritual.
• Have a good sleeping environment. Get rid of anything in your bedroom that might distract you from sleep.
• Have the right sunlight exposure. Daylight is key to regulating daily sleep patterns. Try to get outside in natural sunlight for at least 30 minutes each day. Sleep experts recommend that, if you have problems falling asleep, you should get an hour of exposure to morning sunlight and turn down the lights before bedtime.
Last advice: If you consistently find it difficult to fall or stay asleep and you feel tired or not well rested during the day despite spending enough time in bed at night, you may have a sleep disorder. Consult with your primary health care provider.
