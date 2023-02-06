Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: This is in response to the writer who said she was only invited to the shower but not the wedding. This happened to me once. I figured that the invitation had gotten lost in the mail. I did not want to ask directly if this was the case, so instead I asked about the upcoming wedding, including where it was to be held and whether they had chosen a time for the event. It worked. My friend was startled. She said that she didn’t know — hadn’t I received the invitation? When I said no, she immediately mailed another one to me.

 — A Happy Guest

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.