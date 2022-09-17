Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’ve been reading your column for a while and now have a situation of my own I’m hoping you can help me with. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 10 months and am set to propose very soon. We get along quite well, make each other laugh, build each other up and communicate well, too, so things couldn’t be better. The only issue is that her 12-year-old daughter is a total slob and doesn’t know the definition of cleaning up after herself.

She constantly leaves clothes, toys and removed fake nails strewn about the house, and it makes no difference if her mother asks nicely or really gets on her about it. We cannot get her to clean up after herself and, even beyond that, get her to do chores in general. Early on, I had thought about suggesting an allowance, but I don’t think there’s an amount of money that would get this girl to do anything (plus her mother isn’t exactly in a financial position to be regularly handing out money). This is a girl whose mother legitimately offered her a crisp $100 bill to do the dishes, and she wouldn’t do them. Her mother and I were told by her son that his sister made the comment that she “doesn’t want to have to work for it.”

