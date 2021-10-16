The first signs of winter came in last week. Areas of the valley were near or below freezing. Normally our normal first freeze is around Halloween. So it is time to prepare the landscape for winter.
The first project is your sprinkler system. If you have not checked your system lately, you need to turn on the sprinklers and check the heads. Make sure the heads are not broken and are spraying the right direction. During the summer sprinklers may run at night and you may never see the problems.
After you have checked the sprinklers, reprogram your timer to match the cooler temperatures. The run time for your plants, including lawns, can start to be reduced to match cooler temperatures. Also, be sure to reprogram your timer to come on later; you do not want to form ice on your plants, lawn or sidewalks.
The second project is to protect your outdoor plumbing from freezing. Prepare your irrigation systems for winter by wrapping your sprinkler valves and any other plumbing fixtures that are above ground. This includes hose bibs coming out of your house. Use either the formed pipe wrap or pipe wrap insulation. Be sure to seal the insulation with plastic and then with cloth or duct tape. This prevents moisture from soaking into the insulation. Disconnect and drain any water lines that you do not need during the winter, especially water cooler lines.
The third project is to do some selective pruning. However, most of the pruning needs to wait until January. The pruning that needs to happen now is removing dead, damaged or diseased branches.
Excess pruning in late fall may cause your plants to start growing again. Fruit trees and roses should be pruned in late January or early February. A common mistake is to cut back your herbaceous plants, such as daylilies, after the leaves have turned yellow during the winter. It may not look pretty, but the dead leaves act like a mulch and protect the roots from freezing.
It is time to plant your cool-season flowers. There are two different types of annual flowers — cool-season annuals and warm-season annuals. Cool-season annuals grow during the cool weather, which is fall through spring. Summer annuals like heat and grow during the summer as their name implies.
Cool-season annuals can be planted now or wait until February. Cool-season annuals will survive well into June. If you plant cool-season flowers now, they will become established and tolerate the winter cold, and they will either not bloom, or have erratic blooms during winter as the temperatures go through warm and cold periods.
However, planting now will produce an earlier bloom next spring. If you wait until February to plant your winter annual flowers, they will just start to look good, then it will be time to take them out and plant your warm-season flowers like marigolds and petunias. Warm season flowers need to be planted in May, in order to establish before it becomes too hot. This normally means that when your cool season flowers are looking very nice, they need to be removed to plant the warm season flowers.
Besides cool season flowers, think about cool season vegetables like lettuce and cabbage, or root crops like beets and carrots. Also, you can try cauliflower and broccoli. I also plant snow peas now. If you get them planted and growing before the cold temperature every night is dropping into the 20s, they will survive and produce crops.
