Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Your column, several weeks ago, made some suggestions about gift ideas for older family members. In the 1960s, my parents made up a medium-sized box full of grocery items for my great-grandmother. They included single-serving canned vegetables, canned ham, tuna fish and spam. Since she was on a fixed income, this was sincerely appreciated. In the 1990s, my husband and I did the same thing for his mother. Today, there are so many more choices for products to go into a “care” box like this for an elderly adult family member to enjoy. There are just too many to name. Oh, we also topped off each box with a box of chocolates. They both loved the boxes and looked forward to receiving each year until they passed. We enjoyed seeing their eyes light up when they opened the boxes.

 — Linda Varner, Houston, Texas

