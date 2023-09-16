Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: A couple wrote in about having relatives who sat with their kids once a week, and each had two undisciplined dogs who were muddy and jumped on the furniture. A solution for this might be on-and-off covers — sort of a combination of a throw and slipcover.

There’s a part that goes over the seat and back, with “wings” that go over the arms, no fitting or adjusting necessary. After the dogs leave, whip the covers off and put it into the washer and dryer; then line-dry for about half an hour. (Don’t choose knit or stretchy covers because of the dogs’ claws.) They come in many colors and fabrics — quilted, reversible (which I have), different prints and textures, etc. These are found in catalogs or online.

