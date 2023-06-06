Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I am a massage therapist in San Antonio and appreciate the exercises you suggested for people who sit a lot that ran in your column recently. Here is something else to add to that, which many of my clients find helpful.

Sitting for extended periods, or bending and lifting, can cause a person’s hip flexors (the psoas muscles) to become shortened and tightened. These muscles attach to the five lumbar vertebrae on each side and run through the groin to the front of the thighs. So, when tightened, they can cause or exacerbate lower back pain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.