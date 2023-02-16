Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I had to laugh when I read the letter about “phubbing” from R.T.K. of New York. This is because even my dog, a small male lap chihuahua, resents my being on the phone or even reading the paper when he wants attention. He will swat the paper or the phone down, and then sit on it. He has even figured out how to scroll on the phone screen with his paw if he can get to the screen. He once removed my email app. So, even animals resent being “phubbed” — the act of snubbing someone in a social setting by looking at your phone instead of paying attention.

 — Rolanda Mayer, via email

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.