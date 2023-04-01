It is time to plan and prepare, but not plant vegetables for your summer garden.
The reason many fail at vegetable gardening is due to planning. If the garden becomes hard “work,” you will probably become frustrated and give up. The first and last rule of vegetable gardening is to have fun.
The first step is to determine where to locate your garden. First, find a location in your yard that gets the most direct sunlight. You can always make shade, but it is hard to make more sunlight.
Summer vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and squash require a minimum of six hours of direct sunlight and do so much better with eight or more. Many vegetables will get mildew, rot and other diseases when the plants do not get enough sunlight.
The second step is to select a convenient location. It should be a place that’s easy to care for the garden and convenient to a source of water.
You will need to irrigate your garden. When deciding how you are going to water it, consider how it’ll be done. Are you going to modify your lawn sprinklers? Are you going to add additional valves to your sprinklers and dedicate a valve or two to water your garden? Are you going to drag a hose to water your garden?
Many beginners plant their garden in the back corner of their landscape or around the corner in the side yard. These locations can make it very inconvenient to water and to maintain, so the garden usually fails.
A good size for a beginner’s garden is only 100 square feet. For an advanced gardener, it’s about 300 square feet. The bigger the garden, the more time required in caring for it.
Make the garden the size you have time to care for. You can grow vegetables in the native soil or build raised beds. I prefer the latter. A raised vegetable garden warms up earlier in the spring.
If you grow vegetables at the natural soil level, the soil takes about two weeks longer to warm up enough for the plants to grow. With raised beds, you do not have to bend over as much, which makes it easier to pull weeds and harvest the vegetables.
One of the biggest advantages to raised beds is it’s easier to modify the soil, or it may even be easier to buy already-prepared soil to fill them. They are costly to build and add soil, but that is offset by being an easier gardening method.
When I made my raised beds, I used two redwood 2’x6’s to make a 12-inch raised bed. Each is about four feet wide, so I can easily reach the middle of the bed from either side. If you cannot reach that far, then make your beds narrower.
If you plan to have a couple beds, they should have at least three feet between the beds for pathways. This gives you room to push a wheelbarrow through or place a lawn chair or stool to sit down on the job.
You could also build a garden from the concrete blocks called garden wall. They stack on top of each other to make a raised bed. The garden wall will last longer than wood and if you move your garden, the block can be moved and re-stacked.
Now that you have your raised beds built, you need to fill them with a good soil mix. Vegetables like a slightly acid soil; our native soil is alkaline.
Carrots, radishes and other root crops like a soft, loose soil for the roots to grow into. If you want to use your own soil, add about 75% more organic matter with the soil and mix.
The organic matter could be your own compost or a planter’s mix made from redwood and fir sawdust from a nursery. If you have the money, you can just buy a planter soil that has the wood products, soil and fertilizer already mixed together. It is easier than mixing the soil with your own.
The high amounts of organic matter will cause the level of soil in your raised beds to shrink each year, so you will need to add more mix or compost back into it every year.
The best tip for starting a garden is to begin with a few vegetables and a small-sized area, less than 100 square feet. As you gain confidence, increase your garden size and try new types of vegetables and possible new ways to grow them.
It is a long time before you should plant your summer garden outside. You can, however, plant radishes, carrots and other root crops now. It doesn’t matter if you are planning a spring garden now or waiting to plant a summer garden; planning matters.
