Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I recently read a letter from a lady who didn’t want her family to give her anything for her birthday. May I make a suggestion? For my birthday, I asked my children to purchase and donate books to a school library. Or, even better, I asked them to contact a school and pay off a student’s overdue lunch account. The children can give her the information in a birthday card — which school they gave books to, the name of the books, or the student’s account that was paid off.

I received the nicest thank-you card from the librarian at the school my grandchildren attended. She said she was going to be a grandma soon and couldn’t wait to ask her children to do the same for her.

