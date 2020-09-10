At least 55 years ago I quit smoking, cold turkey.
But now with California being ravaged by enormous fires, just going outside can lead to inhaling smelly particles again.
Our state’s incendiary temperatures have been setting record highs as we head into the traditional fire season. Woodland Hills hit a high of 121 degrees Fahrenheit, a record for Los Angeles County.
The fact that Americans are urged to wear masks because of the dangerous virus, may ease our breathing problems.
Question: Is it possible that some of the tiny virus intruders may be eliminated by these flames?
As a dedicated quarantined citizen, I’ve found entertainment from two sources — old movies that I never saw before or are worth seeing again. “Gone With the Wind” is one example.
The other calming recreation is listening to the songs that hit high notes while I was growing up through childhood and the teenage years.
As we ease into September, it’s interesting to know that this month 2,458 song lyrics were written to embrace the coming of autumn with love and romance.
“September in the Rain” is worth wishing for with pleasant words made popular by The Beatles: “The leaves of brown/ Came tumbling down/ Remember in September in the rain.”
Frank Sinatra often sang, “It’s a long, long while from May to December/But the days grow short when you reach September/When the autumn weather turns the leaves to flame/One hasn’t got time for the waiting game./Oh, the days dwindle down to a precious few, September, November/ and these few precious days I’ll spend with you/These precious days I’ll spend with you.”
From “The Windmills of Your Mind,” I love this stanza:
“When you knew that it was over/Were you suddenly aware/That the autumn leaves were turning/ To the color of her hair.”
Earth, Wind & Fire provided these romantic words:
“Do you remember the 21st night of September?/Love was changing the minds of pretenders/While chasing the clouds away/Our hearts were ringing/In the key that our souls were singing/As we danced in the night/Remember how the stars stole the night away.”
