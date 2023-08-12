Neal Weisenberger

Common summer insects you may have noticed — very small, hovering above your houseplants, lawn or vegetable garden — are likely to be gnats.

The gnats are about the size of a pinhead, are black and can fly. Most common are fungus gnats. There are hundreds of different species of gnats that make up this group of insects. Since these gnats are so small, they are hard to identify and are just lumped together in one large group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.