Common summer insects you may have noticed — very small, hovering above your houseplants, lawn or vegetable garden — are likely to be gnats.
The gnats are about the size of a pinhead, are black and can fly. Most common are fungus gnats. There are hundreds of different species of gnats that make up this group of insects. Since these gnats are so small, they are hard to identify and are just lumped together in one large group.
The fungus gnats live on fungus or mildew growing in the soil or the sides of containers, and they eat decaying organic matter in the potting soil. They also will eat the root hairs of some plants.
Most plants are not damaged from fungus gnats, unless the gnat population becomes very high, then the plants look wilted. Soil mixes that are kept moist or even too moist can lead to a buildup of fungus in the soil, which increases the chance of fungus gnats. If the soil mix contains a high amount of organic matter, the fungus gnats are attracted to the containers.
The first step to controlling fungus gnats is to allow the soil to dry out between waterings. This will reduce the amount of fungus in the soil. Be sure that your plant can tolerate drying out between waterings. Most ferns require even moisture in the potting soil and if you allow the soil to dry out the plant can be damaged.
By avoiding soil mixes that are high in organic matter, you can also reduce the amount of fungus gnats. As the summer heats up, the gnat population decreases naturally due to the heat in your landscape. But we are coming into cooler nights and days, and if you do not adjust your watering, the fall populations can skyrocket.
The second step in controlling fungus gnats is using sticky traps. Place small pieces of plastic with a coating of oil on the surface in the container. The gnats will stick to the plastic when they land.
If this does not control them, next try the pesticide pyrethrum. It is an organic pesticide and is considered completely safe for humans and animals. In fact, pyrethrins are used in flea shampoo for dogs.
Mix up a small amount of pyrethrins and drench or water your plants with the mixture. Be sure to have a saucer under your plant to catch the extra water.
With proper soil mix and watering, most of your gnat problems should be cured, and with a little extra care, the problem should go away.
A common problem is that a lot of people like to take their houseplants outside and rinse off the dust on the leaves and to drench the soil. Both are great for a houseplant, but the outside is not.
Either place your houseplants in the shower or take your plants outside after the sun has set. On a sunny day, the light intensity can be 100 to 200 times brighter than inside your home. Just a few minutes in the sun and your plants will be severely sunburnt. You may not notice it the first day, but in a couple days the leaves will be turning yellow and falling off your plant. This severe sunburn will kill most houseplants.
