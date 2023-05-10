One of the joys of journalism and the military is that both communities are big enough for a good deal of adventure if you survive it, and small enough that you keep crossing paths through time, tide and war.
Jeff Wong and I met at the Associated Press Los Angeles Bureau shortly after he graduated from USC, excelling in his journalism studies and performing editing chores at the Daily Trojan. For someone with ambition, the newsroom offers potential for lifelong learning and leadership.
It was the 1990s and I was night supervisor. Jeff was ready and able to take on the night. The old phrase “He hit the ground running” was accurate. He was a capable and resourceful reporter in Los Angeles through the Rodney King uprising, earthquakes, wildfires and O.J. Simpson trials.
Near the turn of century, I left to be editor at the Antelope Valley Press for what many of us called “the good years,” meaning that newspapers were making money for everyone, only a good deal less for everyone who loved working at newspapers.
A couple of weeks after 9/11, Jeff left for Marine Corps Officer Candidate School. He told me he wanted more adventure.
He told the same thing to our Antelope Valley Marine and Hollywood icon, “Gunny” R. Lee Ermey who was at the old fairgrounds judging a chili cookoff and shooting the breeze with veterans, fans and friends on the day we met just before the terrorist attacks that changed all our lives.
In Quantico at OCS, I think the commander asked Wong why he wanted to be a Marine, knowing already that Jeff had been with AP.
Officer Candidate Wong responded, “Sir, this (officer candidate) wanted to make history, not just write history.” Smart answer.
Jeff is a lieutenant colonel now, recently a USMC Reserve battalion commander. We missed each other but criss-crossed each other’s paths across Iraq during the invasion phase when he was a lieutenant leading infantry and I was an embedded journalist with California National Guard covering the war for the Valley Press.
We stayed in touch through the years and Jeff was always friend to my son Garrett, another Marine infantry grunt who grew up around the Los Angeles bureau and served, like Jeff, multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A week or so ago, I was in Washington traveling with my Army veteran friend Anthony Kitson, who turned 90 the day we flew in, as part of the Honor Flight Kern County program to visit all the nation’s armed forces memorials.
Anthony was born in London and was 7 years old when the Battle of Britain held sway during the Blitz. A reluctant immigrant with his war bride mother, he joined the US Army as soon as he could. He spent the next 20-plus years in Southeast Asia with Department of the Army as a frequent flyer on Air America.
Honor Flights is a national nonprofit that flies older veterans at no cost to Washington on a two-day visit of all armed forces and war memorials, WWII, Vietnam and Korea, and Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
At the Marine Corps Memorial outside Arlington there is a decent display that tells the story of AP Photographer Joe Rosenthal and how he got the “Flag Raisers” photo on Iwo Jima.
Lt. Col. Jeff Wong broke away from his many responsibilities to share an hour with Mr. Kitson and me in the Crystal City Marriott hotel bar. We swapped memories and yarns, three veterans, two from the AP Los Angeles Bureau.
That is the fun part. Survive long enough and you have some good stories, which as Mark Twain’s character, Huckleberry Finn, told his readers, “are mostly true.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group who works on veterans issues and mental health initiatives. He serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
