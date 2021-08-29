Politicians continue to amaze me.
The latest are some of the candidates to replace the governor in his recall election, which is costing we taxpayers some $260,000 million. And may be illegal.
Several of these people are claiming that the governor raised the gasoline tax.
If you want to know who raised California’s motor fuel tax, look in the mirror.
A much fairer way to pay for maintaining roads was approved by California voters several years ago. Voters later turned down a ballot measure, introduced by our congressman, to repeal the fee hike.
The original ballot measure was needed because gutless state lawmakers ignored raising gas taxes for some 20 years as streets and highways crumbled.
The former tax process did not account for cost-of-living increases, ignored the fact that more efficient vehicles use much less fuel (mine gets 40 miles per gallon on trips) and the increasing number of electric vehicles.
Building roads
Gas tax money is more of a user fee than a tax.
It pays for building and maintaining roads, like the current project to rebuild State Route 14 between Mojave and Rosamond, which just passed its halfway mark.
Gas tax money is also being used on a much-needed effort to add lanes to Highway 58 between Tehachapi and Bakersfield for trucks crawling slowwwly east up the grade.
That effort is in the engineering phase.
The project, which will be massive, has been supported for decades by all the communities along 58, including Bakersfield, Boron, Mojave, Barstow and Tehachapi.
The highway is part of a national “goods movement corridor,” which also includes the Union Pacific/BNSF Railway tracks between Bakersfield and Mojave.
The corridor moves food grown in the Central Valley along with shipping containers unloaded in the Bay Area, to eastern markets.
The number of heavy trucks creeping up the mountain continues to climb.
Another project that will benefit from fuel taxes is one to improve access to California City from the entrance to Edwards Air Force Base on Highway 58 while making the trip safer.
Goodbye fuel taxes?
As carbon-powered vehicles continue to use less fuel and electric vehicles replace them, a new method must be developed to pay for maintaining and building roads.
That method will be a user fee on the number of miles driven, which is already being used in some European nations and is planned for drivers in Utah and other states.
Technology has been tested in California and other places using equipment for gathering and reporting miles driven, which I and others tested in 2017.
The latest study just concluded with some interesting data.
The study, which included over 59,445 miles of testing alternatives to fuel taxes, from January through June 2021, is now complete, according to the California Road Charge Program, which conducted the study.
Here are some early takeaway points the project team has drawn from the data:
Most participants think the state should continue to explore replacing the gas tax with a per-mile fee.
A majority of participants in all phases rated their experience positively. Participants were happy with the administration of the program — “getting your questions answered” was consistently one of the top aspects program participants were most satisfied with.
The 2017 study found that on average, rural drivers pay more in gas taxes than they would pay under a replacement road charge, as they typically own less fuel-efficient vehicles than urban drivers.
More studies of the effects of a mileage-based revenue system on commuter driving are planned.
During the 2017 study, some folks worried that the government would be able to learn where they have driven, but that will not be part of the technology.
Another fallacious objection to this technology is that it “unfairly” affects commuters.
Who are already paying their share by buying more fuel to make their longer trips.
So far, no one has come up with an alternative to using mileage to replace fuel taxes to pay for maintaining and building roads.
Grammar
Language changes over time, sometimes with negative results.
One of the latest is the practice of spelling the word “aircraft” to refer to more than one plane, as “aircrafts.”
Aircraft is one of the those words that can be plural and singular.
One of my pet language peeves is unnecessary words — the current example “upcoming,” a word we did without for eons. It is simply not needed.
Or references to “wheelhouses” from non-sailors.
Other fads come and go. For many years people began spoken sentences with “Well.”
Now it’s “So.”
College ‘grammar’
A headline in a recent press release from Bakersfield College proclaimed: “Meeting them where they’re at: Adult education offers transformative opportunities.”
I sent a reply to the college noting their “violation.”
My late grandmother, a teacher who began in one-room schoolhouses, and retired as Principal of Emerson Jr. High in Bakersfield in the early 1940s, would crack the knuckles of my brother Mike and I any time we ended a sentence with a preposition, especially “where’s it at,” telling us that “it’s between the a and the t.”
As a lifelong writer I have never forgotten her advice.
My first boss in Washington, the late Bob Blanchette, who regularly reminded us that he had been the editor of the Yale Law Review, was also big on prepositions.
One day he received a letter from a former law review colleague noting a letter Bob had signed in his capacity as federal railroad administrator, had included an offending preposition.
Bob was suitably embarrassed, and explained that while he read and signed all agency correspondence, most of it written by staffers, usually lawyers, he let that one get through.
For some reason Bob, who had a tart tongue, didn’t blame me, who read all the stuff he signed before it landed on his desk, for missing the offending preposition.
