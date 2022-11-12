Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My mother, a Texan born in 1918, first put me onto Hints from Heloise from your mother when I was a young woman, and I’ve been reading Heloise’s columns and books ever since.

In the last few years, I’ve encountered a common problem that probably drives other people crazy, too: care labels printed in white ink inside the backs of dark-colored T-shirts and other garments. Even when these garments are laundered in cold water and dried on “low,” these labels wear off long before the garment does. Then, it’s impossible to decide whether to wash the garment with “darks” or “lights,” or in “warm” or “cold” water.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.