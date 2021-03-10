Dear Heloise: We use onions a lot around my house, so when I shop for onions, I buy a big bag, peel and quarter them, then put them in a zippered freezer bag and freeze the whole bag. When I need an onion, I just reach in and get whatever I need.
— Theresa V.,
Houlton, Maine
Grimy cards
Dear Heloise: My friends and I love to play cards and get together frequently for a few games. It seems like we were always throwing away a deck of cards because they got grimy from constant handling and use.
Then I discovered a way to clean the cards. I put the cards in a plastic bag with a scoop or two of cornstarch or baking soda.
I closed the bag and shook it for a couple of minutes, removed the cards and wiped them down.
— Karen C.,
Mishawaka, Ind.
Cheese storage
Dear Heloise: Want to keep mold from forming on cheese? Take a square of foil and lay flat. On top of that place a square of plastic wrap, then place the cheese on the plastic wrap and wrap tightly in this two-ply wrap and you’ll keep your cheese in good condition for a long time. These two coverings work better together to keep cheese fresh for weeks.
— Roger H.,
Hanover, New Hampshire
